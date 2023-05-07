How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Paul Goldschmidt to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 13th in baseball with 38 total home runs.
- St. Louis is 14th in MLB, slugging .410.
- The Cardinals' .258 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis ranks 16th in runs scored with 144 (4.2 per game).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.472).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Steven Matz (0-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- So far this season, Matz has not registered a quality start.
- Matz is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Alex Faedo
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Sale
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Corey Kluber
