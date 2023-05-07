Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 26 hits, batting .263 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (40.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (20.0%).
- In eight of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Faedo starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
