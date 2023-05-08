Andrew Knizner -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .205.
  • Knizner has picked up a hit in seven games this year (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Knizner has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.