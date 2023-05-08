Cardinals vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+125).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-155
|+125
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in St. Louis' past five contests has been 8.5, a streak in which the Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over each time.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (16.7%) in those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 35 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-13
|5-11
|8-7
|3-16
|8-19
|3-4
