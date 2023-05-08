The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .235 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Carlson has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).

In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 26.9% of his games this season, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (42.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 9 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

