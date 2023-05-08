The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .297 with two doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

Nootbaar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .455.

Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (33.3%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

