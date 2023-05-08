On Monday, Paul Goldschmidt (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he smacked three homers in his previous game (going 4-for-5) against the Tigers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 43 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 34 games this season, with at least two hits in 38.2% of them.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (11.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.3% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 34 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

