Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Paul Goldschmidt (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he smacked three homers in his previous game (going 4-for-5) against the Tigers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 43 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 34 games this season, with at least two hits in 38.2% of them.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (11.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 34 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 28 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
