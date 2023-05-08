Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .248 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this year (16 of 33), with multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In eight games this season (24.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.22).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
