Jayson Tatum will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 116-115 loss to the 76ers, Tatum had 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

We're going to look at Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 26 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.6 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 43.5 43.5 41.7 PR 38.5 38.9 36.6 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.9



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 24.2 per game.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 47 24 18 6 1 4 1 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

