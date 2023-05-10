The Chicago Cubs hope to halt their three-game losing run versus the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24), on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (5-0) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (2-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (5-0, 1.45 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.29 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.29, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Montgomery is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Montgomery will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (5-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 1.45 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across seven games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.

