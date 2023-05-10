How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are posting 117.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, New York is allowing 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than when playing on the road (113.2).
- The Knicks are sinking 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% in road games.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also allow more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- In 2022-23 Miami is allowing 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Immanuel Quickley
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.