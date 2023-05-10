The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 20 of 35 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (34.3%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Contreras has had an RBI in 12 games this year (34.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

