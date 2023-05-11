Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 on May 11, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Jack Hughes and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Necas is one of Carolina's top contributors (71 total points), having collected 28 goals and 43 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists to total 68 points (0.9 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Brent Burns' season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Hughes' 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games for New Jersey add up to 99 total points on the season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Nico Hischier has racked up 80 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
