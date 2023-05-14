Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will aim to out-hit Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Fueled by 124 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 181 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (1-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In eight starts this season, Mikolas has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin

