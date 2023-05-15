Cardinals vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 15
The Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) battle in NL Central action, on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
- Flaherty is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.
- Flaherty will try to secure his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
Jack Flaherty vs. Brewers
- He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 24th in the league with 315 total hits (on a .241 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .393 (18th in the league) with 49 total home runs (11th in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Flaherty has a 3.6 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.180 in seven games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.88), 41st in WHIP (1.180), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Freddy Peralta vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with 190 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 52 home runs (ninth in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 4-for-22 with a double and an RBI in six innings this season.
