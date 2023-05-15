The Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) battle in NL Central action, on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.

Flaherty is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.

Flaherty will try to secure his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Jack Flaherty vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 24th in the league with 315 total hits (on a .241 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .393 (18th in the league) with 49 total home runs (11th in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Flaherty has a 3.6 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.180 in seven games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.88), 41st in WHIP (1.180), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Freddy Peralta vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with 190 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 52 home runs (ninth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 4-for-22 with a double and an RBI in six innings this season.

