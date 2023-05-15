MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, May 15
Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Atlanta Braves playing the Texas Rangers.
You will find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Washington Nationals (17-23) play host to the New York Mets (20-21)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.265 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+133
|9.5
The Baltimore Orioles (26-14) play the Los Angeles Angels (21-20)
The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) play the New York Yankees (23-19)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.250 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-166
|+140
|9.5
The Boston Red Sox (22-19) play the Seattle Mariners (20-20)
The Mariners will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.299 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.273 AVG, 2 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-
|-
|9.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17)
The Brewers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.313 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.262 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|8
The Texas Rangers (25-15) take on the Atlanta Braves (25-15)
The Braves will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.346 AVG, 8 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+122
|9
The Houston Astros (21-19) play host to the Chicago Cubs (19-21)
The Cubs will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.270 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-188
|+160
|7.5
The Colorado Rockies (17-24) play the Cincinnati Reds (18-22)
The Reds will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.282 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CIN Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+106
|11.5
The San Diego Padres (19-22) face the Kansas City Royals (12-30)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-211
|+177
|9
The Oakland Athletics (9-33) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.308 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-212
|+178
|9
The San Francisco Giants (17-23) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (20-20)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.314 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|9
The Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) play host to the Minnesota Twins (23-18)
The Twins will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.222 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|8.5
