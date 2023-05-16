Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jordan Montgomery starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +150 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-185
|+150
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals are 9-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 42.9% of those games).
- St. Louis has a record of 2-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 64.9% chance to win.
- In the 41 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-18-1).
- The Cardinals have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-13
|10-12
|9-7
|8-17
|12-19
|5-5
