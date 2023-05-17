Wednesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals and Corbin Burnes (4-2) for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won nine out of the 22 games, or 40.9%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 9-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 210 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

Cardinals Schedule