The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 14-14-1 ATS record Boston puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it better (52.4% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is dominating on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

