Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cardinals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have come away with seven wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 22 of its 43 chances.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-14
|10-12
|9-7
|9-18
|13-19
|5-6
