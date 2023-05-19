The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -130 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 6-0.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 44 opportunities.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-14 10-12 9-7 10-18 13-19 6-6

