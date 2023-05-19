Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 28 goals and added 29 assists through 76 games for Vegas.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 3 3 5 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 6 at Oilers May. 8 2 0 2 6 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson has scored 46 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 63 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Dallas offense with 109 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 3.8 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Jamie Benn has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2

