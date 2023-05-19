How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
There are four games on today's WNBA schedule, including the New York Liberty playing the Washington Mystics.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics take on the New York Liberty
The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS 2022 Record: 22-14
- NYL 2022 Record: 16-20
- WAS Stats: 80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 75.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- NYL Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- NYL Odds to Win: -150
- WAS Odds to Win: +127
- Total: 162 points
The Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun hit the road the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND 2022 Record: 5-31
- CON 2022 Record: 25-11
- IND Stats: 78.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 89.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- CON Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 77.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7
- CON Odds to Win: -318
- IND Odds to Win: +251
- Total: 161.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky
The Sky look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN 2022 Record: 14-22
- CHI 2022 Record: 26-10
- MIN Stats: 82.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- CHI Stats: 86.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -221
- CHI Odds to Win: +181
- Total: 163 points
The Los Angeles Sparks face the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Friday at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS 2022 Record: 13-23
- PHO 2022 Record: 15-21
- LAS Stats: 79.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (11th)
- PHO Stats: 81.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -141
- PHO Odds to Win: +118
- Total: 157.5 points
