The Atlanta Braves versus Seattle Mariners game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 75 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .466.

The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (234 total).

The Braves are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Chavez starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The 39-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears

