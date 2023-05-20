Miles Mikolas will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers -110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 10 of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (43.5%).

St. Louis has a 10-16 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 52.4%.

St. Louis has played in 45 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-21-1).

The Cardinals have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-15 10-12 9-7 10-19 13-20 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.