Player props are listed for Paul Goldschmidt and Freddie Freeman, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Mikolas has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.573 WHIP ranks 69th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0 at Giants Apr. 27 6.1 4 0 0 6 2 at Mariners Apr. 22 5.1 5 3 3 4 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 29 walks and 23 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .301/.407/.514 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has recorded 40 hits with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.382/.618 on the season.

Gorman takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .412 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has collected 59 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .322/.392/.552 slash line so far this season.

Freeman hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .251/.360/.521 slash line so far this season.

Betts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

