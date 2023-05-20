The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 25.5 -110 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -115 25.9 Austin Reaves 16.5 -105 13.0 Rui Hachimura 13.5 -105 11.2 D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -105 17.8

