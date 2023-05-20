Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Brewers on May 20, 2023
The Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Christian Yelich and others in this contest.
Rays vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays will send Zach Eflin (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|9
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has collected 50 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.347/.491 so far this season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 18
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .252/.333/.413 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBI (32 total hits).
- He's slashed .248/.336/.512 so far this year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 16
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Royals
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
