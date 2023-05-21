Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cardinals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-3, 2.52 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Cardinals and Dodgers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Gorman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 27, or 64.3%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 14-11 (winning 56% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.