The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -125 11.5 Derrick White 9.5 -130 12.4

