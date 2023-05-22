Monday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will take the ball for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won two of its six games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 245.

The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule