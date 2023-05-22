Nolan Gorman and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 67 total home runs.

St. Louis' .440 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals' .262 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (245 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.439).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Montgomery has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery will try to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber

