Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-102 win over the Celtics, Adebayo totaled 13 points.

With prop bets available for Adebayo, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 18.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.9 PRA 31.5 32.8 32.2 PR 27.5 29.6 28.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 26 13 3 2 0 1 1 5/19/2023 38 22 17 9 0 0 0 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.