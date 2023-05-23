Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+120) in this game against the Stars (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
DraftKings -145 +125 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -145 +120 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -145 +125 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • Vegas has played 55 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.
  • The Stars have won 72.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-8).
  • The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with 12 upset wins (70.6%).
  • Dallas is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • Vegas has won six of its nine games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+110)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-182)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-200)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-2-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.5 3.3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-2-0 0-0 4-5-1 6.4 3.7 2.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.