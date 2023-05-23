Tommy Edman and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
  • In 53.3% of his games this year (24 of 45), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Edman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (6.7%).
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 19
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.04).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 61st, 1.428 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
