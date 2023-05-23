Willson Contreras -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings