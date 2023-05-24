Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Reds.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 24 of 43 games this year (55.8%) Donovan has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (34.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (10.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Reds will send Lively (1-2) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
