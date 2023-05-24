Wednesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (20-28) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.

The Cardinals will call on Steven Matz (0-5) versus the Reds and Ben Lively (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 12 out of the 26 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 258 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule