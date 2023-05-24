Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth-best in baseball with 70 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .442.

The Cardinals' .262 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (258 total runs).

The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.439).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

Matz is yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Matz is looking to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Adam Wainwright Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.