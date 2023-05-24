Paul Goldschmidt will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) on Wednesday, May 24, when they take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (20-28) at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-160). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-5, 5.05 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (1-2, 2.45 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 6-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 6-10 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

