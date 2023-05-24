On Wednesday, Paul DeJong (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .291.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (32.0%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (32.0%, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish).

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with two or more RBI five times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 60.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings