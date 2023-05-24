On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.7%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this season (30.6%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 24 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.348 AVG .269
.451 OBP .329
.667 SLG .436
12 XBH 9
5 HR 2
10 RBI 10
17/11 K/BB 14/7
3 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 24
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
