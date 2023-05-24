Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple) in his previous game against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .285.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (13.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.1% of his games this year, Edman has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (15.2%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lively (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
