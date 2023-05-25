The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth-best in baseball with 72 total home runs.

St. Louis is fifth in MLB, slugging .441.

The Cardinals are eighth in the majors with a .261 batting average.

St. Louis is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (261 total).

The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.460).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Mikolas is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this outing.

Mikolas is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the mound.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Adam Wainwright Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.