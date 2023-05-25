Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) will square off with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, May 25. First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET.

The Reds are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-175). The total for the matchup is set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.77 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.54 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 12 out of the 27 games, or 44.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 4-6 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

