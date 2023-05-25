Juan Yepez -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

  • Yepez is batting .250 with two home runs and two walks.
  • In seven of 13 games this season, Yepez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Yepez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this season.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.222 AVG .400
.222 OBP .455
.222 SLG .700
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
1/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
