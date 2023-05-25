Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .291.
- In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%) DeJong has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (32.0%).
- He has gone deep in 32.0% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong has driven home a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 60.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
