On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .284.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

In 55.3% of his games this year (26 of 47), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.5% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.9%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 21 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

