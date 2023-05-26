MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, May 26
The MLB schedule today, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, should provide some fireworks.
How to watch all the games in the MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Chicago Cubs (22-27) play the Cincinnati Reds (21-29)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+144
|7
The Detroit Tigers (23-25) face the Chicago White Sox (21-31)
The White Sox will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+124
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 26 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.330 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|+100
|9.5
The New York Yankees (30-22) take on the San Diego Padres (23-27)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (33-17) play host to the Texas Rangers (31-18)
The Rangers will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+116
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (21-28) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.266 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.292 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-100
|8
The Atlanta Braves (31-19) host the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27)
The Phillies will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.269 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-153
|+131
|9.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) play the San Francisco Giants (25-25)
The Giants will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.301 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+113
|8
The Minnesota Twins (26-24) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (26-25)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.238 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.326 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+133
|8
The Kansas City Royals (15-36) host the Washington Nationals (21-29)
The Nationals will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|KC Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|9
The Colorado Rockies (22-29) face the New York Mets (26-25)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.340 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.239 AVG, 19 HR, 45 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-213
|+178
|11
The Los Angeles Angels (28-23) play the Miami Marlins (25-26)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.280 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.261 AVG, 15 HR, 32 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+126
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (10-42) play host to the Houston Astros (28-21)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.276 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.297 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-271
|+220
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) face the Boston Red Sox (26-24)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.317 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.299 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+122
|8.5
The Seattle Mariners (26-24) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24)
The Pirates will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.266 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+133
|7
