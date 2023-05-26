The San Diego Padres (23-27) will look to Rougned Odor, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the New York Yankees (30-22) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Padres will give the ball to Joe Musgrove (1-2, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez.

Padres vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

The Padres' Musgrove (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.75 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .287 in five games this season.

Musgrove has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

